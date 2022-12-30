 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-end Review: Office leasing hits second-highest on record in 2022 but faces headwinds next year 

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

Co-working constituted almost 20 percent of the total 39 million square feet commercial real estate absorption this year, indicating that occupiers continue to favour a flexible strategy towards their growth plans.

Office leasing in India’s top seven cities rose 46 per cent to almost 39 million square feet (msf) in 2022 over the last year as return to office environment gained momentum, but stayed short of the record of 47 msf hit in 2019.

However, going ahead the leasing activity may stagnate as global headwinds and fears of a fresh COVID-19 wave are likely to stifle demand in the short term.

As per property consultancy JLL India data, net absorption or leasing of office space rose to 38.25 msf this year from 26.2 msf in 2021.

Real estate experts said occupiers who are looking at the direction from their corporate headquarters and evolving macroeconomic situation in their home countries may take a long time to decide on leasing office space.

For domestic tech outsourcing firms, negotiations in new contracts with their clients could impact the bottom line and headcount growth, limiting expansion activity, they said.

“Globally, there is caution about the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases. While there may not be a severe impact as in 2020, many occupiers and investors may adopt a wait-and-watch approach and 2023 may see commercial leasing (demand) touching 37-40 mn sq ft due to global headwinds,” real estate experts said.