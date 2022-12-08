 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want to rent an apartment in Bengaluru? Update your LinkedIn profile

Souptik Datta
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

With demand for rental apartments shooting through the roof in Bengaluru, landlords have become ultra-choosy. They are now asking for payslips and career profiles of prospective tenants before they make a decision. Here’s a look at what are their new demands

You may make it in a stringent MNC job interview but can you impress the Bengaluru landlord? Prospective tenants seem to be asking this question as they navigate unheard-of demands and conditions while looking for a temporary pad in India's IT capital.

Simran Dubey (name changed upon request), a Bengaluru resident, faced a peculiar situation where the landlord executed a rental contract that involved the tenants deep cleaning the apartment (with professional services) every three or four months. "The owner said he wanted to rent out to bachelors but wanted to make sure the premises remained clean," she said.

In another case, Anwesha Ray came across an apartment for rent in Munekollal in north Bengaluru, where the owner specifically mentioned that he was looking for only delivery persons or Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees.

After three waves of Covid-19, rentals for housing units have hit the roof in Bengaluru as demand has risen and the supply is low. Moneycontrol spoke to several local realtors to understand what apartment owners in Bengaluru are looking for before renting out their units.

Soaring security deposit amount

Sumedh Ghosh, Assurance Associate, had left Bengaluru in 2020 soon after the pandemic but his company asked him to return earlier this year. "The rents have increased by almost 25 percent and the minimum deposit amount that I could find was Rs 40,000," he said.

Sub Editor|Moneycontrol