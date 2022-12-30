 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 5 Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority orders in 2022

Mehul R Thakkar
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Maharashtra RERA, also known as MahaRERA, completed five years in 2022. It passed several orders in the year. Five of them stand out. We take a look at those orders and their impact on the real-estate sector.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) was set up in May 2017. It was the first real-estate regulatory authority in India, after the Real Estate Regulatory Act, 2016, was passed in Parliament.

The top five

1: On December 27, the authority allowed developers to apply for the extension of project registrations without the consent of 51 percent of homebuyers.

The MahaRERA ruled that developers will, however, be required to state the reasons why registrations should be extended without such consent. It further asked developers to declare their interests in multiple real-estate projects during registration, a step that would help homebuyers to take an informed decision.

Impact: It can revive several stuck or lapsed projects. This move will help developers to carry out further work on projects whose registrations have been cancelled. Once registration lapses, developers are not able to sell or market their inventory. In a way, this affects the cash flow and halts construction. The move will help thousands of homebuyers to get possession of their dream homes. However, experts have warned that the order can be challenged in a court of law, since it has several grey areas.

2: The MahaRERA, in a set of two orders in November 2022, suspended the registration of around 60 real-estate projects in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) area near Mumbai. The authority found that these developers had submitted fake commencement certificate (CC) documents to obtain RERA registration.

