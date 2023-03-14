 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Slumcat millionaires: How the Maharashtra government’s free housing scheme for slumdwellers is being exploited

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Hundreds of slumdwellers who have been rehabilitated since 1995 have sold their apartments for a fat sum and moved into new slums.

Representative picture of slums near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mulund area of Mumbai. (Picture credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

48-year-old Ramesh Shukla (named changed) a slumdweller who was rehabilitated a decade ago during the course of a slum rehabilitation project in suburban Mumbai, sold the 269 sqft apartment that he was given in lieu of his slum. Shukla sold his apartment 10 years after the allotment for Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) and went on to construct another slum dwelling in the city.

Shukla is not alone. Hundreds of slumdwellers who have been rehabilitated since 1995 under the Slum Rehabilitation Act by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) have sold their apartments and moved back into slums.

What is the SRA scheme?

In Maharashtra, slum rehabilitation is a lucrative business, one in which developers are able to get a profit margin of over 20 per cent. Under the SRA scheme, the developer has to rehabilitate slumdwellers in around 300 sqft of flats; in exchange, the remainder of the Floor Space Index (FSI) can be utilised by developers for construction of apartments, to be sold in the open market.