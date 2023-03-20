 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sixty-eight out of 115 Noida group housing projects are 'defaulters', yet to get occupancy certificate

Ashish Mishra
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

The Noida Authority has uploaded a list of all 115 group housing projects on its official website, providing information for prospective homebuyers. The list shows that the city has 21 completed projects, but registries have not taken place due to pending dues.

The Noida Authority has said that out of a total of 115 group housing builder projects, around 80-90 are classified as defaulters. Despite occupancy certificates being issued to 47 societies so far, builders owe the authorities approximately Rs 40,000 crore, with Rs 26,000 crore being owed to the Noida Authority and nearly Rs 14,000 crore owed to the Greater Noida Authority.

Of the 115 projects, 15 are undergoing insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), while seven have temporary occupancy certificates. The remaining 61 projects do not have the required occupancy certificate, the authority website revealed.

Furthermore, there are 29 incomplete projects, and the registry is not taking place in these either due to the fact that they are incomplete or have pending dues.