SC grants interim bail to former CMD of erstwhile Amrapali Group Anil Sharma

The Supreme Court on August 8 granted interim bail to the former chairman and managing director of Amarpali group Anil Sharma for four weeks on medical grounds.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit directed Sharma to surrender after four weeks once the relief period gets over.

The court said he can be treated at any hospital of his choice but cautioned him against misusing his liberty.

Anil Sharma is lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. The Amrapali Group's former directors, including Anil Kumar Sharma, are in prison after multiple cases were registered against them for allegedly diverting homebuyers’ money.

On August 4, the top court had sought a status report on the medical condition of Sharma, who is lodged in jail here and was seeking interim bail citing his deteriorating health post-surgical intervention. Advocate Manoj Singh, representing Sharma had said the applicant is suffering from infection and his "condition is deteriorating" with each passing day.

On June 9, the court had permitted Sharma to undergo surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for hernia.

The order is awaited.

On the issue of sale of floor area ratio in compliance with an earlier order dated July 22, 2022, the court receiver on August 8 submitted an action plan for all seven projects of Amrapali - Silicon City, Sector 76 Noida; Leisure Park, GNOIDA West; Golf Homes, GNOIDA West; Leisure Valley, GNOIDA West; Centurian Park, GNOIDA West, and Dream Valley, GNOIDA West.

The plan indicated that the area that can be hived off (sold) to third parties to bring funds without which construction of flats is impossible. The said area in these projects is unused/additional in either lying vacant or landlocked. The court receiver sought the court’s directions to allow revision of the existing plan (i.e from 2.75 to 3.5/+ metro FAR) by the development authority in a time-bound manner.

However, the development authority said that they had reservations as they need to follow the building bylaws.

The Court directed the development authority to finish the site inspection to ascertain building bylaws compliance and file a status report. The matter has been deferred for August 18, 2022.

The NBCC informed the court that in several projects approvals such as environment clearance, airport authority approval, fire approval and building plan approvals that were earlier obtained by Amrapali Group have expired.

It said that it is currently undertaking work on 22 projects of the erstwhile Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida. People have already been residing in six projects in Noida and one in Greater Noida West even before the NBCC took over. The government’s construction arm is in the process of handing over seven more projects in the coming days, it said.

It sought the court’s direction on two issues - that the existing buyers through their RWAs/SWA/AOA/Committees be directed to apply for renewal of the existing no-objection certificates to the respective authority and bear the expenses for the same.

In case of non-existing RWAs/AOAs where projects are yet to be completed, NBCC has asked the court to direct the development authority to regularise the NOCs and give compliance approvals.

The Court has directed the court receiver to place the NBCC note on his website and asked RWAs to raise objections, before bringing this to a logical conclusion by next week.

The Supreme Court in 2019 directed that the former directors of Amrapali Group, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar, be jailed, and multiple cases have been lodged against them for allegedly diverting homebuyers’ money.