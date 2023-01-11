 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC bans 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Chandigarh Phase-I

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna heard the case and rendered a decision applicable to Phase 1 of Chandigarh which is considered a heritage area, popularly also known as Corbusier Chandigarh.

The Supreme Court prohibited the "fragmentation" or "apartmentalisation" of residential units in Phase-I of Chandigarh, citing rench architect Le Corbusier, who had designed the city and said it would injure the "lungs" of the city.

The apex court's stress on the need to strike  a proper balance is struck between sustainable development and environmental protection.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna slammed the Chandigarh administration for "blindly sanctioning" the building plans and said it is apparent from them that they are in effect converting one dwelling unit into three apartments.

"Such a haphazard growth may adversely affect the heritage status of Phase­-I of Chandigarh which is sought to be inscribed as a UNESCO's heritage city," the bench said in its 131-page verdict, PTI reported.

Previous verdict by the high court 

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in November 2021 gave a verdict which cited the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act, 1952 and said that there was no provision under, or the Rules framed thereunder, governing transfer of shares in relation to a site or building whether owned singly or under joint ownership.