Chintels Paradiso residents claim developer wants second audit of tower D

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

The developer told the RWA it would be in the interests of owners to consider options to salvage the project instead of demolishing it.

Residents of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 of Gurugram said the developer wants a second structural safety audit of tower D, a part of which collapsed in February, to be conducted by a “more credible” agency before it is demolished.

Preliminary discussions have been held with the Central Building Research Institute and Engineers India Ltd. for another structural audit to get a second opinion, the developer said in a letter to the residents welfare association of Chintels Paradiso Society.

The developer said that based on the advice of several qualified people, it is of the view that “all the affected towers of Chintels Paradiso are repairable” because there are various technologies and methods being used to restore old buildings and resolve similar problems.

“We believe it will be foolhardy to rush and destroy a beautiful project, simply on the basis of an unsubstantiated report of any organisation, without exploring any other possible alternatives,” Chintels India said in the letter.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav ordered the demolition of the 18-story tower D about three weeks ago based on a structural safety audit report prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology. The district administration asked the builder to initiate the process but did not set a deadline for the demolition.

Responding to Moneycontrol's query, Chintels India Private Limited said that they want a second audit of the tower and will also comply with administrations directions.