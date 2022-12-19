 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real estate trends 2022: Office space absorption may touch 39 mn sq ft; housing sales 200,000 units

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

In terms of office space take-up, there is a slight decline by tech firms but manufacturing, healthcare, and flex have been the major movers of 2022 and are expected to remain so in 2023, a JLL report said

The net absorption for office space by the end of 2022 is expected to touch 39 million sq ft, residential sales around 200,000 units, and warehousing and light manufacturing may surpass 40 million sq ft, real estate consultancy JLL said in a report released on December 19.

Net absorption in office space for 2022 is likely to be up around 50 percent year-on-year with 2023 expected to further build on the gains of this year. Supply addition and forecast pipeline remain strong with institutional share at 30 percent; headline vacancy is likely to inch up within a tight range.

The net absorption in 2023 for office space is also expected to be at around 40 million sq ft The net absorption for the first nine months of 2022 (Jan-Sep 2022) is at a three-year high of 30.3 million sq. ft and on track to match the five-year average (2015-2019) for the full year.

India’s Grade A office stock’s green certifications are expected to surpass 45 percent by end of 2022 and likely to inch to the 50 percent mark by end-2023, said the report, ‘The 2022 story: Indian real estate’s rise from the lows’.

Core market vacancies have remained in single digit and are expected to remain so, though short-term vacancies may inch up as demand momentum softens a bit in the wake of global headwinds.

There is a slight decline in space take-up by tech firms, but manufacturing, healthcare and flex are major movers in 2022 and are also expected to remain big drivers of office demand in 2023. The tech as well as the Global Capability Centres (GCC) story will continue to support the office market momentum in 2023 as well, it said.