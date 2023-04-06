 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI rate pause brings cheer to homebuyers, realtors; a hike could have led home loan rates to 10% vicinity 

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

The move will provide some respite to affordable and mid-income housing segments and support the current home-buying sentiment, said real estate experts.

Any additional policy rate hike could have pushed home loan interest rates even closer to the psychological threshold of 10 percent per annum, creating a substantial impact on buyer sentiments and affordability, experts said.

Hailing the surprise decision by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent as ‘bold’ and a ‘welcome step’, real estate experts said the move is expected to provide some respite to affordable and mid-income housing segments and support the current home-buying sentiment.

Though the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision to pause was "for this meeting only" and rate would be raised if needed, the move gives relief to homebuyers who feared a rate hike today would have jacked up existing EMIs and new home loan rates.

 Some respite