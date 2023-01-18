 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poor response forces Noida group housing scheme seek a second extension

Ashish Mishra
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Only those real estate developers who will be able to pay the land cost within 90 days of the allotment will be able to buy these land parcels.

Representative Image

Lukewarm response received by the Noida Authority to its group housing scheme has forced a one-week extension of the acceptance of applications until January 23.

According to officials, this is the second time the deadline of the scheme has been extended because of poor response.

Under the scheme, two plots measuring 13,800 square metres and 19,289.81 square metres, located in sectors 44 and 45, have been put up for allotment for residential purposes.

The group housing scheme was launched on December 12. The last date for submission of applications was January 3 but it was given a rollover of seven days, and that period ended on January 13, which has now been extended by a week again.

“Now the last date for registration and submitting fee is January 23, while the last date to submit the final bid (only for those who have registered for the scheme) is January 25,” the Authority noted.

Officials said the deadline was extended again because less than three applications were received against both the plots that have been put up in the scheme.

