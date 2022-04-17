Polycab India buys commercial space in Mumbai for Rs 202 crore

Polycab India Ltd has bought a commercial space in Mumbai’s Dadar West area for Rs 202 crore, documents shared by Propstack showed.

Polycab India Ltd is a listed company which manufactures cables and wires.

Ruby Mills Ltd has sold the 23rd and 24th floors of commercial space spread across an area of 55383.65 sq. ft to Polycab India Ltd, the transfer deed showed.

The property is located in The Ruby Building, Dadar West, Mumbai. It comes with 40 car parking slots, the document showed.

The company paid a stamp duty of Rs 10 crore. The transfer deed was registered on March 31, 2022.

The commercial project is a joint venture between Ruby Mills and Rohan Lifescapes.

“Most corporates have started working around a long term plan which takes into account the resurgence of COVID-19 or any similar situations. This acquisition is indicative of that strategy. Central Mumbai is ideally located between erstwhile CBD - Nariman Point and the new CBD - BKC. Leasing market has been steady and it is an attractive market to acquire commercial properties at the right price,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

The story will be updated once there is a response from Polycab India Ltd.

Dadar, one of Mumbai’s oldest and most established locations, stands in a class uniquely its own by virtue of its extremely favourable geographical placement and connectivity, said Bappaditya Basu, CBO - ANAROCK Commercial.

For this reason – and for all practical purposes – Dadar is the heart of Mumbai. Workplace location is the single-most-important factor for Mumbai’s professionals. By that coin, Dadar scores a perfect 10 in terms of its legendary accessibility. Dadar station has the exceptional distinction of being the only one in the city that is common to both the Central and Western lines, with neighbouring Wadala serving as a convenient access point from the Harbour line, he added.

A primary public transport hub, Dadar is also easily accessible by road. In practical terms, this means that professionals living almost anywhere in Mumbai (and in fact even Pune) and working in Dadar can reach their workplaces with a single journey and commute back with equal ease. The inconvenience of changing buses and trains – the bane of most of Mumbai’s working professionals – is effectively eliminated. Importantly, Dadar is also a mere 8.5 kilometres from the domestic airport at Santa Cruz.

In July 2021, the owner of the company, Inder Thakurdas Jaisinghani, bought four housing units spread across 4,726.5 sq ft in Beaumonde Towers for Rs 34.5 crore in Mumbai.

As companies start reopening the doors to their employees after three waves of COVID-19, the gross absorption for office space jumps almost three-fold to about 13 million sq ft in the first quarter, a report by Colliers said.

The vacancy in Grade A office markets across the top six cities has remained stable at 18.5 percent, it said.

The office realty began picking up since the second half of 2021, with the momentum continuing onto the first quarter of 2022. This has been led by large deals returning to the market, well supported by an infusion of quality supply across the prominent markets, it noted.