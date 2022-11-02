PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 flats built for slum dwellers in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the keys to over 3,000 newly constructed flats to eligible beneficiaries as part of a project to improve the lives of slum dwellers in the national capital.

The 3,024 flats, built at a cost of Rs 345 crore, are located in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

"Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers; This is a new lease of life for the families which were living in slums for ages. Today is a start of a new life for them. The dream to own a pucca house has been fulfilled for thousands of people. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension," Modi said at a function to mark the occasion at Vigyan Bhavan on November 2.

He said that soon, other families living in the area will get an opportunity to enter their new homes. “I am sure that these efforts of the central government will play a big role in making Delhi an ideal city.”

The prime minister said that it was earlier believed that “poverty is for the poor to deal with. Now, they are at the centre of our policies."

He observed that the foundation of such developments comprises the hard work and efforts put in by the poor. “Paradoxically these poor people have been made to live in deplorable conditions. When there is such an imbalance in one single city, who can we think of holistic development? In the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, we have to fill this huge gap. That is why, the country is moving on the path of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas for everyone’s upliftment.”

He mentioned that the poor remain central to policy formation and decision-making systems and that the government is treating the issues of the urban poor with equal importance.

The prime minister said that there were 50 lakh people in Delhi who did not even have a bank account. That deprived them of any benefit of the banking system. “They were in Delhi but Delhi was very far from them,” he said.

This situation changed following the campaign for financial inclusion was launched and bank accounts were opened for them. This resulted in direct benefits to the poor people of Delhi, including street vendors.

He said that the government is ensuring 'Ease of Living' for the poor in Delhi through 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. More than 40 lakh poor people in Delhi have received the security of insurance. Medical expenses were brought down through Jan Aushadhi Schemes. “When there is security in life, the poor work hard with all their might without rest. They work to lift themselves out of poverty,” he added.

Speaking on the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Modi said that work to regularise the houses built in unauthorised colonies of Delhi through the PM-UDAY scheme is on. Till now thousands of people have taken advantage of this scheme. He said that Rs 700 crore have been spent in providing interest subsidies to poor and middle-class families for constructing their homes

“Our government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of citizens in Delhi. The aim of the central government is to turn Delhi into a grand city complete with all amenities in accordance with its status as the capital of the country,” he said.

Emphasising the development in the Delhi NCR region, the prime minister said that the metro routes have been expanded from 190 km to 400 km after 2014. In the last eight years, 135 new metro stations have been added to the network which has led to huge savings in time and money.

The government with an investment of Rs 50,000 is widening roads to provide relief to Delhi from traffic congestion. The prime minister cited examples of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road, Akshardham to Baghpat 6-lane Access Control Highway and elevated corridor in the form of Gurugram-Sohna Road.

The prime minister informed that services like Rapid Rail for Delhi NCR are going to begin in the near future. He noted that the New Delhi Railway Station was being redeveloped and expressed delight at the construction of Bharat Vandana Park on 80 hectares of land in Dwarka which “is now moving towards completion in the next few months.”

“I am told that over 700 big parks in Delhi are maintained by the DDA. Various parks are being developed by DDA on the 22 km stretch between Wazirabad barrage to Okhla barrage,” he said.

The Prime Minister asked the beneficiaries of the new houses to use LED bulbs only to save electricity, to conserve water and keep their colony clean. “Do not allow ‘ jhuggi jhumpri’ to come up in the colony. Keep it clean,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri; Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore; Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and members of Parliament were present at the event.

The rehabilitation of slum dwellers is in line with the PM’s vision of providing housing for all. The In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project covers 376 clusters and is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the project is to provide residents of slums a better and healthy living environment with proper amenities and facilities.

DDA is undertaking three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension project, the rehabilitation of three clusters – Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in phases.

In the first phase, the DDA constructed 3,024 flats at a vacant commercial plot for slum dwellers at the nearby Bhoomiheen Camp. After the Bhoomiheen Camp site is vacated, the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the Navjeevan and Jawahar camps will start in the second phase.

The 3,024 flats are ready to be occupied, marking the completion of the first phase. The flats are equipped with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, and Udaipur green marble counters in the kitchens.

Public amenities such as parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoirs for hygienic water supply have been provided in the Kalkaji project.