Planning to buy a joint property with your spouse? Here’s what you should know from the tax point of view

Shalini Jain
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

It would be prudent to clearly define the percentage of ownership of each co-owner in the purchase agreement and maintain records of capital contribution towards the cost by each co-owner, wherever applicable.

Buying a house property jointly with your spouse is a common practice in India, but taxpayers should be mindful of the tax implications in the case of jointly-owned property. Factors such as percentage share of co-owner, actual contribution towards the cost of the property and the intent of buying the property jointly play an important part in determining the taxability of the rental income as also of the capital gains when the property is sold.

As per the provisions of Income Tax law, where the share of the co-owners in a property is definite and ascertainable, each co-owner is liable to tax individually on the income earned from the house property which is related to his/her share of ownership.

However, determining the share of co-ownership of the house property has been a matter of debate in various judicial precedents. For example, as per the purchase agreement, husband and wife may be specified as equal co-owners in the house property, but the entire cost of house property may be borne by the husband alone if the wife is a home-maker and does not have any source of income. In such a case, it may be prudent to tax the entire income from such house property, whether in terms of annual rental income or capital gains income at the time of sale, in the hands of the husband as per the clubbing provisions of income tax law.