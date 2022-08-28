Noida Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates | India ready to see its biggest demolition at 2:30 pm today

Noida Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: The Supertech Twin Towers – Apex and Ceyane – located in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi will be demolished on Sunday, August 28. The towers located in Sector 93A are to be razed in compliance with an August 2021 Supreme Court order.

These towers will be the third tallest buildings in the world to be demolished. One building has an altitude of 103 metres while the other stands at 97 metres.