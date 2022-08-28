Noida Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates | India ready to see its biggest demolition at 2:30 pm today

Noida Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: These towers will be the third tallest buildings in the world to be demolished. One building has an altitude of 103 metres while the other stands at 97 metres
Noida Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: The Supertech Twin Towers – Apex and Ceyane – located in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi will be demolished on Sunday, August 28. The towers located in Sector 93A are to be razed in compliance with an August 2021 Supreme Court order.
Noida Twin Tower Demolition LIVE | India ready to see its biggest demolition; Watch full live coverage with Moneycontrol
-The 103-metre-tall, 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida were declared illegal on August 31, 2021, by the Supreme Court that ordered their demolition for violations of building norms in “collusion” with Noida officials.
-The towers, Apex and Ceyane, will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28, 2022.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition today on August 28, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!