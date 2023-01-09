 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida reschedulement policy: Only 2 builders opt so far, CEO directs to expedite flat registry process

Ashish Mishra
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

The Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari directed officials to initiate stricter actions such as cancelling the allotment of plots against defaulter builders. Directions have also been issued to expedite the process of execution of registration of flats in those housing societies cases of which are in NCLT and also of those builders who have been permitted flat-wise registries.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting a meeting with stakeholders earlier this year.

Nearly a fortnight after the announcement of a policy for rescheduling payment of dues owed by builders, only two developers have so far applied for the scheme in Noida Authority even as the Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari directed officials to initiate stricter actions such as cancelling the allotment of plots against defaulter builders, officials said.

Directions have also been issued to expedite the process of execution of registration of flats in Amrapali group societies and also of those builders who have been permitted flat wise registries.

Matters pertaining to Amrapali group are being heard by the Supreme Court.

According to Authority officials, only two builders have applied for the re-schedulement policy and deposited the requisite initial amount. In a meeting, Maheshwari directed officials to apprise other defaulter builders about the policy and take necessary actions accordingly.

At their respective board meetings on December 28, the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) approved a policy to re-schedule the payment of builders’ dues, and also relaxed the time-extension charges.

The window to avail the reschedulement policy will be open till March 31, 2023.

