Noida Authority signs $1-billion MoU with Singapore's SLG Capital ahead of UP investor summit

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

The agreement includes setting up of a data center in Noida-Greater Noida region, CEO Ritu Maheshwari has said.

Yotta Infrastructure is working to set up a data centre on the land leased by NIDP.

In the run-up to the UP investor summit, the Noida authority has signed a $1-billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s SLG Capital for setting up a data centre in the Delhi suburb, CEO Ritu Maheshwari has said.

Maheshwari is part of the delegation led by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swatantara Dev Singh that is visiting Singapore ahead of the investor summit in February 2023.

“In the presence of minister Swatantra Dev Singh, another major MoU has been signed with SLG Capital Singapore for US$ 1 billion for investment and data centre establishment in Noida- Greater Noida region in UP. This will give a major boost to the development of the area,” the Noida Authority CEO tweeted.

At the Singapore roadshow on December 16, the UP government also signed an MoU with the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the CEO said in a statement to the media, without sharing the details.

Data centre push

The Uttar Pradesh government has been pushing for the setting up of data centres and has approved a plan for four such facilities in the state for Rs 15,950 crore, which, it said, would create 4,000 direct or indirect jobs.

