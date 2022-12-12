 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No serious deficiencies found in structural audit of 15 condominiums, says Gurugram deputy commissioner

Ashish Mishra
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

In most of the societies, deficiencies are limited to plasters peeling off the wall, seepage and water accumulation in basements or problems in balconies

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on December 12 shared the structural audit reports of 15 condominiums with relevant resident welfare associations (RWAs) and builders of these societies. While deficiencies were found in the basements and balconies of most of the societies, those were “repairable” and “not very serious”, Yadav said.

The administration, however, ordered a secondary test of these high-rises to further allay any safety concerns.

Residents of these condominiums last week alleged that they were yet to get structural safety audit reports. The audits were conducted in October and November in the wake of the collapse of a portion of a tower in Chintels Paradiso. Building safety became a matter of concern in Gurugram after two people were killed in February when the floors of six apartments collapsed in Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109.

The structural safety audit reports were submitted to DC Gurugram last month but those were to be shared only after being reviewed by the deputy commissioner and officials of the department of town and country planning.

Following the demands from the residents, Yadav convened a joint meeting of RWAs and builders of those societies in the Mini Secretariat on December 12 where the structural audit reports of 15 high-rises were shared with them.

A statement issued by the Gurugram district administration said that the firms which conducted rapid visual inspection studies have pointed out that issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies among others were witnessed in most of the societies during the structural audit.

