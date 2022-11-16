 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCR has 98.5 lakh million square feet of LEED-certified buildings, highest across 7 cities: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Bengaluru recorded the second-highest gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings with 90.1 lakh msf followed by Chennai with 55.9 lakh msf.

The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 98.5 lakh million square feet (msf) of gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings between January and October 2022, the highest among the top seven Indian cities, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the most widely used global green building rating system.

The gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings across seven cities was recorded at 395.4 lakh msf in the same period.

Vice President of Sustainability and Well Standard Business at Knight Frank India Sujatha Ganapathy said, “As the collective consciousness of the global population leans more and more towards environment-first and socially responsible companies, Indian corporates are also being compelled to respond to the growing attention and trend in non-financial reporting and performance." Investors are keen to assist socially and ecologically conscious businesses in India, she added.

Between January and October 2022, as many as 136 new buildings were certified across 7 Indian cities.

