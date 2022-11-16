NCR has 98.5 lakh million square feet of LEED-certified buildings, highest across 7 cities: Report

The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 98.5 lakh million square feet (msf) of gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings between January and October 2022, the highest among the top seven Indian cities, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the most widely used global green building rating system.

The gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings across seven cities was recorded at 395.4 lakh msf in the same period.

Bengaluru recorded the second-highest gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings with 90.1 lakh msf followed by Chennai with 55.9 lakh msf.

Vice President of Sustainability and Well Standard Business at Knight Frank India Sujatha Ganapathy said, “As the collective consciousness of the global population leans more and more towards environment-first and socially responsible companies, Indian corporates are also being compelled to respond to the growing attention and trend in non-financial reporting and performance." Investors are keen to assist socially and ecologically conscious businesses in India, she added.

Between January and October 2022, as many as 136 new buildings were certified across 7 Indian cities.

About 33 new buildings received LEED certification in the NCR region, maximum across the top seven Indian cities during the period. Bengaluru, with 25 new buildings certified, recorded the second-highest number of new buildings receiving LEED certification. Pune and Hyderabad certified 18 buildings respectively. India recorded 82 platinum-certified buildings, 50 gold-certified buildings and 4 silver-certified buildings across the top seven leading markets between January and October. NCR registers the highest number of platinum-certified buildings accounting for 22 buildings whereas Bengaluru registered the highest number of gold-certified buildings, standing at 12, the report added.

Moneycontrol News

