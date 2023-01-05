 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai Real Estate: The decline of South Mumbai and the rise of the suburbs

Vishal Bhargava
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Property in posh South Mumbai still commands higher values but the area has little space and appetite for fresh development.

Today, property rates in several projects in such areas are on par with those in South Mumbai. (Representative image)

In April 2004, a friend who lived on Carmichael Road in South Mumbai, one of India’s most expensive streets, decided he needed a new home.

The presence of illustrious neighbours such as the Reserve Bank of India governor, the Bombay Port Trust chairman, and the Municipal Commissioner was not enough to keep him there.

The family had expanded, putting a squeeze on their two-bedroom apartment. Additionally, it was a standalone building without any amenities.

The posh neighbourhood provided a distinct advantage, though – the property rates there were astronomical, making South Mumbai an oasis of wealth. A young or middle-aged professional with a thriving career would hardly be able to afford to live in South Mumbai.

However, capital wasn’t the only issue. There were other constraints – like food habits. Some of the richest pockets were predominantly vegetarian and they kept out those with other dietary preferences.

At that time, a major transformation was under way in Mumbai. The industry that had driven India’s textile boom was in the doldrums. Mills that were largely located in the thorny parts of Central Mumbai were shut and went bankrupt. But they had one thing of immense value – land.