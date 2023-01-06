 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MHADA to conduct lottery for more than 4,000 affordable homes in Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

More than 50 percent of these will be for the EWS category. Spread across Mumbai, the sizes of these apartments across the LIG, MIG, and HIG categories will range from 300-600 sq. ft.

(Representational image)

After a gap of over four years, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is ready to sell over 4,000 affordable homes by lottery in Mumbai. The announcement is expected this month, and the lottery is expected to be held in February 2023.

More than 50 percent of these homes are expected to be for the economically weaker section (EWS).

Lottery

A senior MHADA official, not wishing to be named, said, "Apartments for all categories — the low-income group (LIG), the middle-income group (MIG), the high-income group (HIG) — will be sold by lottery."

He added, "The apartments will start from over 300 sq ft and go up to 600 sq in size, across categories. The pricing is not yet decided as it is under discussion and should be finalised in the next few days. The EWS apartments will be in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, among others, while the apartments for the other categories will be scattered across south, central and suburban Mumbai."

The apartments will be well connected with public transportation and also have schools, colleges, and hospitals nearby.

