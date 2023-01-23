 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

MC Exclusive: How a registration error is preventing conveyance of land titles to homebuyers in Karnataka

Souptik Datta
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

RWAs should be registered under the Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act, 1959. But several developers in the state are pushing associations to be erroneously registered under the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, which does not convey the land title to the association.

The Karnataka government has clarified that resident welfare associations cannot be registered under the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA), 1972.

In a Right to Information (RTI) reply dated January 6, 2023 accessed by Moneycontrol, the legal department of the state government said, “Karnataka Societies Registration Act (KSRA) 1960 and KAOA 1972 does not allow registrations of the RWAs.”

The document further points to Section 3(d), 6(6), 7, 24 and said, “It only mentions the structure, functioning and rights of the association. But nowhere does it mention registration of the association.”

Thus, in the view of the law department, there is no scope for registration of associations under KAOA or KSRA, it added.

Advocate Vittal BR, who practises at the high court, said, “The KAOA is only meant for making immovable assets as apartments heritable and transferable properties. Even a writ petition is pending at the high court challenging the grounds for registering RWAs under the 1972 Act.”

Problems with KAOA

Souptik Datta
Sub Editor|Moneycontrol