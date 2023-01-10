 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Dharavi redevelopment work likely to start in Oct 2023: Project CEO SVR Srinivas

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Srinivas says once the letter of intent is issued to the Adani Group this month, an MoU will be signed in February 2023. This will be followed by a master plan and a special purpose vehicle. Work will commence after monsoon, he said.

File image of Mumbai's Dharavi area.

The construction work for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in Asia, is likely to start in October 2023, said SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP).

Srinivas said the Adani Group, which has won the bid, will be issued a letter of intent (LoI) in the next few days after which signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be done. The slum cluster proposed for redevelopment sprawls over 240 acres and is home to about a million people.

In November 2022, the Adani Group was declared the winner for the project. The Group had won the bid by promising an initial investment of Rs 5,069 crore for the over Rs 20,000-crore project.

Among Asia's largest slum clusters, Dharavi became world famous as one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was shot.

Adani Realty, DLF, and the Naman Group had submitted bids. While Adani Realty quoted Rs 5,069 crore as the initial investment, DLF had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. The Naman Group was disqualified since it did not meet the technical criteria.

Work timeline

