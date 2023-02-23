 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MahaRERA to summon developers for not allowing project site inspection over suspected financial irregularities

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

Additionally, the authority has sent notices to two developers for publishing advertisements of their projects without showcasing their RERA registration number.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has decided to summon a few real estate developers over allegedly not allowing private investigators hired by the authority to inspect the project sites over suspected financial irregularities.

According to MahaRERA, it has completed site visits of four project sites after investigators began visits starting February 20, and is in the process to summon one developer from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) who did not allow investigators to inspect the site. However, MahaRERA officials said the names of the developers will be released at a later stage.

The MahaRERA has identified over 300 projects worth more than Rs 500 crore each in Maharashtra for suspected financial irregularities where more expenses have been shown by developers against actual construction work.

Last September, Moneycontrol had reported that MahaRERA had prepared a list of 300 large projects, worth over Rs 500 crore each, where a significant amount had been spent but very little work had been completed.