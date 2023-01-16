 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MahaRERA investigators to begin site visits of real estate projects over suspected financial wrongdoings: officials

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Initially, 40 to 45 stalled real estate projects where developers have declared higher costs than they have actually incurred will be inspected by the investigators.

Starting February, investigators appointed by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will visit project sites to check whether developers have declared higher costs than they have actually incurred on the project. The investigators will initially visit 40-45 such real estate projects.

Last September, Moneycontrol had reported that MahaRERA had prepared a list of 300 large real estate projects worth over Rs 500 crore each, where a significant amount had been spent but very little work completed. These also include project among the 4,500-plus lapsed or stalled projects in the state.

A senior MahaRERA official not wishing to be named said, "We have already empanelled investigators for in-person site visits. We are in the process of preparing a format for sending letters of intimation to the developers before visiting the site. Once this format is prepared, we will send the intimation notices and 40-45 real estate projects will be visited on priority."

The official added, "The visits can be started any time by February, and we aim to revive several projects by various means. We have a list of the expenses shown by developers for several projects where very little work has been done. Nonetheless, we are sending 18,000 notices to developers to upload the mandatory documents on the MahaRERA website. This will ensure that we have accurate information." These notices will be sent out by the end of January.

The investigators’ scope of work

