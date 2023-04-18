 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Maharashtra wants income cap for affordable housing scheme to be raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

The state is seeking this as a special case for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana. The annual income cap for various housing schemes floated by the Maharashtra government is already above Rs 6 lakh.

Affordability a concern, have written to the Central government to increase income slab to Rs 6 lakh for EWS homes under PMAY, said Valsa Nair Singh, additional chief secretary of Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has written to the central government to raise the annual income cap from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The state government is seeking this as a special case for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

PMAY is the flagship scheme of the central government under the ‘affordable housing for all’ policy.

Such a move would ensure more homebuyers are covered under the scheme, said Valsa Nair Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing Department of Maharashtra. She was speaking at the fifth edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Real Estate Confluence in Mumbai on April 18.

The annual income cap for various housing schemes of EWS category floated by the Maharashtra government is already capped at Rs 6 lakh.