M3M India acquires 1.3 acres of land in Gurugram for Rs 200 acre to develop luxury boutique retail project

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST

The development cost would be Rs 250 crore. The estimated top line for this project is Rs 1,000 crore, the company said.

Realty firm M3M India has acquired a 1.3-acre land parcel in Gurugram for about Rs 200 crore to build a luxury commercial project, primarily retail space.

The land, located near IFFCO Chowk, has been acquired through an auction conducted by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

"The development cost would be Rs 250 crore. The estimated top line for this project is Rs 1,000 crore," the company said.

The project will be a mix of retail space, multiplex and offices.

