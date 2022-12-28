 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s office market net absorption touched 3-year high in 2022: JLL Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

In Q4 of 2022, Delhi NCR led the way, with 23.7 percent share of net absorption, and Hyderabad and Chennai showing strong year-end momentum to power ahead of even Mumbai and Bengaluru.

India’s office market across the top seven cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune) recorded a net absorption of 38.25 million sq ft in 2022, hitting a three-year high, according to a report by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) India, a real-estate consultancy firm.

Net absorption is the sum of square feet that became physically occupied minus the sum of square feet that became physically vacant during a specific period.

The report said that net absorption for calendar year 2022 has surpassed the five-year (2015-2019) pre-pandemic average by 3.1 percent as well, and it is second only to the 2019 net absorption figures for the past 10 years, showcasing the strong resilience of the Indian office market.

Absorption down quarter on quarter

Although net absorption in CY2022 has surpassed earlier records, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, it is down by 19 percent, at 7.99 million sq ft.

