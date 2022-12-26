 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's data centre industry's capacity set to grow 2X by 2024, says Jones Lang LaSalle

Dec 26, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

India’s Data Centre industry is expected to add 681 megawatt of capacity by the end of 2024, doubling capacity to 1,318 MW. The industry will need 7.8 million sq. ft of real estate to achieve the target.

India’s Data Centre industry is expected to close the year with robust demand growth, with estimated absorption in the range of 150-170MW. This growth can be attributed to the delivery of pre-committed supply to hyperscale Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), according to a yearend report by by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) titled The 2022 story: Indian real estate’s rise from the lows.

According to the report, colocation operators are scaling up construction to meet their delivery targets. Some operators are retrofitting existing buildings to reduce the time of delivery.

The report added that supply has been mostly concentrated in Mumbai due to submarine cable connectivity, power availability and a large user market. As 2022 comes to an end, the supply is expected to exceed 2021 levels by a healthy margin.

“The India Data Centre industry is expected to add 681 MW capacity by the end of 2024 leading to a doubling of capacity to 1,318 MW which will need 7.8 million sq ft of real estate space. Mumbai is expected to account for 57% of the new supply followed by Chennai at 25%. Increasing digitisation is expected to save costs and make organisations resilient in times of uncertainty which will be one of the key drivers of data centres’ growth in India. The impact of 5G rollout, personal data protection legislation and investment incentives is expected to drive multi-year growth of Indian data centres,” said Rachit Mohan, Head, Data Centre Advisory, India, JLL

"Public service cloud providers continue to see double-digit demand growth driven by the increasing use of digital services by BFSI, manufacturing, public sector, media, gaming, etc. In turn, this is expected to drive increasing demand for the data centre industry,” he added.
BFSI is short for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance.

Climate change and sustainability objectives

