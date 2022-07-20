IKEA to open third Mumbai store on July 28

IKEA, a global Swedish home furnishings retailer, will be opening its newest store in Mumbai at R CITY, Ghatkopar (W) on July 28. This will be IKEA’s third store in the city.

Spread across 72,000 square feet, the store will offer customers a range of 7,000 plus products and house a restaurant with 130 seating capacity that will offer Indian and Swedish delicacies. It will also be IKEA’s first in-mall store in India.

IKEA started its journey in Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platforms, followed by the launch of its big format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020 and opening of the first city store in Worli in 2021. Mumbai is one of its priority markets in India where IKEA continues its omnichannel expansion.

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA franchisee operates, 469 IKEA stores, shops, and planning studios. With over five billion visits online and 775 million IKEA store visits, IKEA is reaching out to many more people in an omnichannel way. The Ingka revenue for FY21 is close to 42 billion euros.