Housing sector seeing biggest boom in last 15 years, says HDFC Capital Advisors MD & CEO Vipul Roongta

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

HDFC Capital Advisors Managing Director and CEO Vipul Roongta said residential real estate segment has revived strongly after going through a lot of pain due to new realty law RERA and demonetisation.

India's housing sector is witnessing probably the "biggest boom" in the last one and half decade driven by various factors such as affordability and customers aspiration to own homes, HDFC Capital Advisors Managing Director and CEO Vipul Roongta said on Tuesday.

Addressing a real estate summit organised by FICCI, he noted that the residential real estate segment has revived strongly after going through a lot of pain due to new realty law RERA and demonetisation.

"In the last one and half decade, I think this is probably the biggest boom I am personally seeing as an organisation on the residential segment, whether it is affordable mid-income and premium housing properties," said Roongta, who is also Co-Chairman, FICCI Real Estate Committee.

He said the real estate developers have been made accountable under the RERA for completion of projects and they would be behind bars in case of default.