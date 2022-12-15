 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Housing prices may increase 6-10% this fiscal: Crisil

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

The prices of residential houses are expected to rise by 6-10 percent this fiscal as demand for homes remained largely unaltered with several sectors still continuing with a hybrid work model, a report published by CRISIL has revealed.

Housing prices will also increase three to five percent in the next financial year across top six cities because of a steep increase in raw material, labour and land costs, and relatively favorable demand supply dynamics, the CRISIL report added. The six cities are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Large listed residential realtors will clock sales growth of around 25 percent year-on-year this fiscal and 10-15 percent on that high base next fiscal, the CRISIL Ratings study of 11 large listed residential developers indicated. This will take place despite a moderation of up to 15 percent in affordability since the second half of last fiscal.

Realtors in Crisil’s sample set -- which included DLF, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Oberoi Realty, and Prestige Estates Projects, among others -- reported sales of around Rs 31,000 crore in the first half of this fiscal, equal to their entire fiscal 2020 haul. They are expected to close this fiscal at around Rs 65,000 crore this fiscal, up a whopping 110 percent compared to the pre-pandemic level.

“Large developers generally have a good track record of timely and quality delivery, which is why they are preferred by customers. Large realtors in our sample set will likely account for 40-45 percent of new launches this fiscal versus less than 30 percent before the pandemic This will mean an increase in their market share to around 24 percent this fiscal and around 25 percent by fiscal 2024 compared with around 14 percent before the pandemic,” Gautam Shahi, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said.

