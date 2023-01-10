 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Property | Check out these 5 Bengaluru homes starting at Rs 5 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Moneycontrol's latest series on luxury properties features Bengaluru's five properties starting at Rs 5 crore to Rs 22 crore. Take a look

Bengaluru, home to corporates and start-up elite, offers beautiful apartments overlooking its famous lakes. Most of these apartments are more than 5000 sq ft and come with high-end specifications designed by best names in design.

Here we profile some homes overlooking the Hebbal and Nagavara lakes as also the famous Cubbon Park. Most of these are priced between Rs 5 crore to Rs 22 crore.

The Signature Villas at Brigade Orchards are luxury residences that come with a choice of flat and sloping roofs and balconies that overlook mango, teak and coconut trees.

Phoenix Kessaku – The Masterpiece by the Phoenix Group offers 5BHK to 7 BHK sky bungalows starting at Rs 15 crore. These have a unique U-shaped design and three massive club houses.