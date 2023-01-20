 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Homebuyers in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso demand compensation at market rate

Ashish Mishra
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

The revised evaluation report has been submitted to the district administration and a compensation order is likely to be issued in 2-3 days.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10. (Image: PTI)

Residents of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Sector 109 of Gurugram, a portion of which collapsed in February 2022 killing two women, said they will not accept the compensation recommended by the revised evaluation report of the administration. They demanded compensation at the market rate.

They claim that the revised evaluation report offers compensation for flats at the rate of around Rs 5,900 per square feet which is “way too low” compared to the current market rate of between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per square feet (psf).

They plan to meet the Gurugram deputy commissioner to voice their concern.

According to sources, the revised evaluation report has been submitted to the district administration and a compensation order is likely to be issued in 2-3 days. In the revised flat valuation report, the assessors, who were engaged by the administration, have included stamp duty charges and also the money spent on interior work.

Rakesh Hooda, president of the Chintels Paradiso Residents’ Welfare Association, said that in a meeting with the district authorities, the revised evaluation report was shown to residents but it was disappointing that the affected residents are being offered compensation at almost “half the market rate”.

He demanded that the report be revised again.

