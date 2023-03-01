 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Homebuyers feel the pinch as Maharashtra collects Rs 1,800 crore Metro cess from property registrations

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Residents and experts say charging the cess from areas not part of a Metro zone is unfair. In fact, they point out that Delhiites are not paying any such cess for the Delhi Metro

The Maharashtra government has collected over Rs 1,800 crore as Metro cess in the last 11 months after the government started levying 1 percent Metro cess while registering a property.

This amount is built into the total cost of the property and is levied while paying stamp duty.

While this has resulted in the state exchequer collecting a hefty revenue, homebuyers are at the receiving end.

According to Maharashtra government data, maximum sales in the residential sector are in the Rs 1-2.5 crore range. This means a majority of the homebuyers end up paying Rs 1-2.5 lakh extra during registration.

