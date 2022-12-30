 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Homebuyers fear more delays following ban on construction in NCR

Ashish Mishra
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management invokes Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition in the National Capital Region

Software engineer Deepima Dwivedi has been waiting for possession of her flat in Greater Noida West, which was to be delivered more than a year ago. She is paying rent on the flat where she lives presently.

The delivery of her flat has been delayed because of an intermittent ban on construction and demolition activity owing to rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region centered on Delhi.

“I had booked the flat around four years back and it was scheduled to be delivered at Diwali last year. I am compelled to live on rent as I have not received possession of my flat on time. The developer has cited the COVID-19 pandemic and construction ban due to pollution as the main factors behind the delay. The new deadline is now Januarym but seeing the current scenario, it seems unlikely,” Dwivedi, who lives in Noida sector 77, told Moneycontrol.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on December 30 invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which seeks ban on non-essential construction activities and may lead to more delays in construction projects.

GRAP is an emergency response system that will be put into action when air pollution levels reach a certain point. When the AQI is in the "poor" category (201 to 300), Stage 1 of GRAP is activated. The second, third and fourth stages are to be put in place three days ahead of the AQI reaching the ‘very poor’ category (301 to 400), ‘severe’ category (401 to 450) and ‘severe +’ category (above 450).

GRAP Stage-III

