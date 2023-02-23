 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haryana government keeps stilt plus four-floor building plan approvals in abeyance, order issued

Ashish Mishra
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

However, all earlier sanctioned stilt plus four-floor building plans will remain valid.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government has decided to temporarily suspend all fresh stilt plus four-floor building plan approvals across the state, an order issued by the directorate of town and country planning said on February 23.

The order, however, stated that all earlier sanctioned stilt plus four-floor building plans will remain valid.

The development comes a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal in the Legislative Assembly said that keeping in mind the growing voices against stilt plus four-floor constructions in the state, it has been decided that the building plans or maps of such buildings will not be entertained till further orders.

He had said that a special committee has been formed to look into the issue and any decision on the approval of such building plans would be taken only after the findings of the committee.