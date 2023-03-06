 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GVK promoter sells Jubilee Hills properties in Hyderabad for Rs 74 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

The deed of sale documents were registered on January 9.

Representative image.

Owner of business conglomerate GVK Group, which focuses on infrastructure, energy, resources and airports, has sold two properties spread across an area of 2,812 sq yards for Rs 73.81 crore in Hyderabad, deed of sale documents showed.

The first plot of 1,386 sq yards and the second plot of 1,426 sq yards were sold to a Hyderabad-based businesswoman for Rs 36.38 crore and Rs 37.43 crore respectively, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The plots are located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The two deed of sale documents were registered on January 9.