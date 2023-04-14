Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project report delayed by two months

The detailed project report of the proposed metro line from Greater Noida to New Delhi has been delayed by two months because the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation needs more time to conduct surveys, officials said.

Delhi Metro sources said the DMRC will try to complete the work by June.

The 72-km metro corridor will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar with Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi via the Airport Express Line.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which will implement the project, paid Rs 1.87 crore to Delhi Metro.

Ashish Mishra