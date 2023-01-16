 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Google leases 3.81 lakh sq ft data centre space in Navi Mumbai for 28 years

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

The proposed data centre in Navi Mumbai is expected to come up within two years. The property is an eight-storey building with a basement and a roof.

Optical Fibre.. (Representative Image)

Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, a Google Inc company, has taken on rent 3.81 lakh sq ft of data centre space for 28 years in Maharastra Industrial Development Corporation’s industrial estate in Navi Mumbai from Amanthin Info Parks Pvt Ltd at a starting monthly rent of Rs 8.83 crore, showed documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The agreement to sub-lease has been signed between Raiden Infotech India, the licensor Amanthin Info Parks and the MIDC that has leased the land to Amanthin Info Parks. It comes with a rent escalation clause which states that there will be a rent escalation of 1.75 percent annually, the document showed.

Amanthin Info Parks is a company owned by Everyondr. This is a joint venture between data centre firm Yondr Group and Everstone Group.

There was no response from both the companies. The documents were registered in October 2022.

The proposed data centre in Navi Mumbai is expected to come up within two years. The property is an eight-storey building with a basement and a roof.

Raiden Infotech India has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 7.26 crore, the documents showed.