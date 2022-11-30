 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Festive offers boost property registrations in November: Maharashtra IGR data

Nov 30, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

In the festive season, property registrations in Mumbai rose over 4 percent in November compared to October, but were down by 16 percent in the last six months

In the backdrop of special offers and sales for Diwali and other festivals, Mumbai and its suburbs reported 8,756  property registrations in November, over 4% more than 8,276 in October.

According to data compiled by Knight Frank India from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR), property registrations have dropped by 16% in the past six months.

According to the data, the period from January to November 2022 has recorded a jump in property registrations and revenue collections on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

In 2022, the period recorded a 10% YoY rise in property registration and a massive 50% YoY rise in government revenue collections, representing the positive market sentiment driving sales, said the Knight Frank report.

It added that the January-to-November period, 2022 has emerged as the best-performing year in the last 10 years since 2013.

This performance has come in the backdrop of rising interest rates, input costs and implementation of metro cess, increasing the burden on the homebuyer, said the report.

