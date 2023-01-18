 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Failed to deliver house, Gurugram RERA orders promoter to refund full amount with interest

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

During the argument, the counsel for the respondent confirmed that the occupation certificate of the project is not yet applied as the construction work is not yet completed.

The project was launched in 2008-09 but it is still incomplete.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram directed the promoter of a housing project ILD Grand at sector 37C to refund the amount of Rs 72 lakh with interest to the allottee, who wants to withdraw from the incomplete project.

According to a statement issued by RERA Gurugram, directions to refund the amount were issued by the RERA court on January 6, however, the statement in the regard by the authority was issued on January 18.

“City-based promoter of a real estate project ILD Grand at Sector 37C will have to refund the full amount to its allottee. The Authority directs the promoter to return the amount received of Rs 72,09,911 with interest at the rate prescribed under the Rule 15 of the Haryana real estate (regulation and development) Rules 2017,” the statement said on January 18 quoting the order.

“Arguments heard, refund is allowed and a complaint now stands disposed of,” the court said in the order.

There was no immediate response available from the developer.

