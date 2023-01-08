 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DPIIT working on policy for auction of salt land to private players

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working on formulating a policy for auction of salt land to private players, sources said.

The department had received requests from different ministries, departments, state governments, central and public sector enterprises for transfer of land owned by the Government of India through the Office of the Salt Commissioner, at places other than Mumbai and its suburbs, for public purposes.

Sources said that the department is finalising a draft policy on auction of salt land to private players.

A drone survey of salt land is also being undertaken.

In May last year, the DPIIT had sought applications for the empanelment of valuers in Salt Commissioner's Organization (SCO) for a period of five years.

About 60,000 acres of salt land is available in various states.