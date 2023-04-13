DMRC to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro-3 linking south Mumbai with suburbs

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on April 13 said it had emerged as the lowest bidder in the race to operate and maintain the 33.5-km long Line 3 of Mumbai Metro, making it the winning offer.

The line will cover 27 stations from Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony, connecting South Mumbai with the city’s western suburbs. DMRC outbid Keolis, a public transport operator from France, DMRC said.

The scope of work will primarily include rail operations and safety management, revenue collection, management of ticket sales, maintenance of Metro assets, minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, DMRC said in a statement. According to DMRC, the validity of the contract will be for 10 years.

Delhi Metro, with its experience of operating and maintaining the largest Metro system in the Indian subcontinent in the National Capital Region (NCR), should be able to cope with the task because Mumbai confronts similar urban challenges as Delhi.

DMRC outbid Keolis, public transport operator from France, the DMRC said. Mumbai Metro Line 3, a project worth over Rs 33,000 crore, is currently under construction, and is expected to become operational in parts from the end of 2023.

Delhi Metro is gradually expanding its footprint in the consulting business across the world. In India, it is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna Metros besides being the consultant for various other Metros. Internationally, in Dhaka, DMRC is currently working as a general consultant, the DMRC statement said. Delhi Metro's bids are under process for Metro projects in Tel Aviv (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), Bahrain, Mauritius and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), it added in the statement.

