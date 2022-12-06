 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Devvrat Developers buys five premium apartments in Mumbai for Rs 113 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST

The name of the project is 25 South and is located in Prabhadevi. The apartments are spread across a built-up area of 19,922 sq. ft.

File image of the city of Mumbai.

Raigad-based real estate firm Devvrat Developers Pvt Ltd has bought five luxury apartments in an under-construction project in Central Mumbai for more than Rs 113 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The name of the project is 25 South and is located in Prabhadevi. The apartments are spread across a built-up area of 19,922 sq. ft.

The flats include a duplex on the 45th and 46th floors with apartments of 8,094 sq ft that come with three car parking slots. The agreement value of the unit is Rs 44.69 crore and the stamp duty paid was Rs 2.68 crore, the documents showed.

The second flat is also located on the 45th floor for which an agreement value of Rs 19.45 crore was paid and a stamp duty of Rs 1.16 crore. The apartment is of size 3,355 sq ft and comes with two car parking slots, they showed.

The third flat is located on the 45th floor for which an agreement value of Rs 19.45 crore was paid and stamp duty of Rs 1.16 crore. The size of the unit is 3,355 sq ft. The apartment comes with two car parking slots.

The fourth apartment is located on the 45th floor for which around Rs 16 crore was paid as agreement value and a stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh was paid. The size of the unit is 2,761 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces.