 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Developers are bound to disclose land discrepancies on the project website: KRERA

Souptik Datta
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

KRERA said that in cases of civil litigation regarding project land, homebuyers cannot be held liable for not paying the balance booking amount.

Representational image

Dismissing a complaint filed by a developer, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) has held that developers are bound to display discrepancies in land litigation on the “official website of the project” to alert potential investors.

Godrej Properties had filed a complaint with KRERA after a homebuyer refused to pay the balance amount until the developer furnished land litigation documents for the Godrej Aqua project that is still pending in the Devanahalli civil court.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 31 of RERA Act, 2016, the complaint is hereby dismissed as premature,” the KRERA order dated February 8 said.

The person had purchased a flat in the project and signed the sale agreement in July 2019.