Deloitte leases 1.56 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for 10 years

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

This space is spread across two floors in an IT part in Kharadi, Pune

Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd has taken on lease around 1.56 lakh square feet of space spread across two floors in the tech park in Kharadi, Pune, for 10 years, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, has shown.

The company has taken two floors in the IT Park. The starting rent for the floor spread across 77,979 sq ft is Rs 61.59 lakh per month. The company has paid a security deposit of Rs 3.69 crore for the deal. The document was registered on April 20, 2023.

The other floor is spread across 77,969 sq ft. The starting rent for this floor is Rs 62.37 lakh per month for which a security deposit of Rs 3.74 crore has been paid. This document was also registered on April 20, 2023.

The rent comes with an escalation clause of 15 percent after every three years. The commencement date for the first space is August 1, 2022 and the second is December 1, 2022.