 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

CREDAI to build 1,000 certified green projects in 2 years; partners with Indian Green Building Council

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

To scale this to 4,000 projects by 2030. Boman Irani of Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group elevated to National President of CREDAI.

This will mean an addition of over four lakh housing units in the green development category across the country. (Representational image)

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) on April 15 announced a nation-wide partnership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build over 1,000 Certified Green Projects in the next two years across India, and 4,000 projects by 2030, through adoption of the IGBC Green & Net Zero Energy Building Rating System.

This will mean an addition of over four lakh housing units in the green development category across the country. These projects will be certified by IGBC and will usher in a new era of green development, inspiring thousands of real estate developers as CREDAI spearheads a nation-wide Green Building movement, CREDAI said in a statement.

CREDAI also announced that Boman Irani, Managing Director (MD) of Rustomjee Group, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) and CREDAI, is being elevated as National President of CREDAI. Along with this, Dominic Romell of the Romell Group took charge as president of CREDAI- MCHI for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On the occasion, CREDAI in its statement, said, "CREDAI’s partnership with IGBC, known for setting industry standards in sustainable development across India, will (bring in) the necessary know-how and strengthen capabilities of CREDAI developers to ‘Build Better’. As an extension to meeting CREDAI’s goal of reducing the carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same and aligns CREDAI with our country’s vision of reaching Net Zero by 2070."