CREDAI to build 1,000 certified green projects in 2 years; partners with Indian Green Building Council

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) on April 15 announced a nation-wide partnership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build over 1,000 Certified Green Projects in the next two years across India, and 4,000 projects by 2030, through adoption of the IGBC Green & Net Zero Energy Building Rating System.

This will mean an addition of over four lakh housing units in the green development category across the country. These projects will be certified by IGBC and will usher in a new era of green development, inspiring thousands of real estate developers as CREDAI spearheads a nation-wide Green Building movement, CREDAI said in a statement.

CREDAI also announced that Boman Irani, Managing Director (MD) of Rustomjee Group, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) and CREDAI, is being elevated as National President of CREDAI. Along with this, Dominic Romell of the Romell Group took charge as president of CREDAI- MCHI for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On the occasion, CREDAI in its statement, said, "CREDAI’s partnership with IGBC, known for setting industry standards in sustainable development across India, will (bring in) the necessary know-how and strengthen capabilities of CREDAI developers to ‘Build Better’. As an extension to meeting CREDAI’s goal of reducing the carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same and aligns CREDAI with our country’s vision of reaching Net Zero by 2070."

Irani said, "It is an absolute honour to be chosen to serve as president of CREDAI. This gives us an opportunity to build on the extraordinary work done and milestones achieved by my accomplished predecessors. Indian real estate stands at the cusp of a revolution, and we at CREDAI are extremely focussed on facilitating growth for all stakeholders involved. We intend to continue to work closely with the government to ensure a more conducive eco-system that enables sustainable growth, providing complete transparency and enhancing governance standards for our homebuyers and ancillary industries." Meanwhile Romell, who took charge of CREDAI-MCHI said, “The Mumbai Metropolitan Region remains one of the most valuable property markets in the country, contributing majorly to the state and national economy. CREDAI-MCHI will continue to work towards good governance, rejuvenating housing policies, and optimising zero carbon practices in MMR. CREDAI-MCHI has scaled newer heights under able leadership in the past, and it gives me immense joy to take this legacy forward amidst an exciting time for the industry, as infrastructural and real estate growth comes to the fore. We are entering a new era with focused work towards increasing prominence of sustainability in the MMR real estate.” Related stories Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Three civilians killed in fighting within Sudan armed forces: Medics Former national president of CREDAI, Harsh Vardhan Patodia, said, “Over the past 24 years, CREDAI has successfully established its position as a leading industry body, and we are extremely optimistic and convinced of Boman’s vision to not just take CREDAI but also the Indian real estate industry to greater heights, characterised by sustainability and transparency.”

Moneycontrol News