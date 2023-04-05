 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cracking Rent vs Buy, the classic personal finance dilemma

K Shankar & Amitabh Tiwari
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Property prices are fairly high in India. It perhaps comes as no surprise then that buying versus renting is among the top 5 searches on Google related to financial planning. So, should you rent or buy? We crunch data to help you decide.

According to a recent study by Moneycontrol and Liases Foras, the number of months of rent required to buy a home in India ranges from 330 in Bangalore to 606 in Vizag. The corresponding number for Mumbai is 478, for NCR: is 449, and for Kolkata: is 358.

Rental yields — rent divided by property value — is very low in India. The table below translates the same into rental yields across different cities.

Property prices in India

In India, the average rental yields are 2.9 percent, among the lowest in the world (derived from the above study), in comparison with the USA, Canada or cities such as Dubai, where they are much higher, at 5-6 percent.
Many articles on Rent v/s Buy favour renting rather than buying using the following rationale:


However, a property, unlike other asset classes, has a very long life of more than 30 years. As with any other make v/s hire or build v/s outsource decisions, one has to compare the benefits of both renting and buying for at least 30 years before reaching a conclusion.

Additionally, there is the emotional intangible value of owning one’s house, which cannot be captured by any formula.