Budget 2023: Affordable housing gets push, PMAY allocated Rs 79,000 crore 

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

The Budget 2023-24 on February 1 allocated Rs 79,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), giving a further boost to the government’s programme to provide housing to the urban poor.

Presenting the Union Budget on February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the outlay of PMAY is being enhanced by 66 percent to over Rs 79,000 crore.

The Budget 2022 had allotted Rs 48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under PMAY.